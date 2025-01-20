x
Politics

Cost Cutting: Major Change In Amaravati Highway Route

Published on January 20, 2025 by swathy

Cost Cutting: Major Change In Amaravati Highway Route

In a surprising move, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering a major change in the proposed Nizampatnam-Guntur highway route. Initially, the plan was to connect Nizampatnam Harbor to Guntur, linking it with the Kolkata-Chennai National Highway. However, NHAI is now proposing to shorten the route, connecting it only up to Chandolu, where it will merge with the Katipudi-Ongole Highway. This decision could leave Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, without direct connectivity to the highway.
The NHAI’s new proposal suggests constructing only an 18-kilometer stretch from Nizampatnam Harbor to Chandolu, instead of the originally planned 53-kilometer highway to Guntur. This change is aimed at reducing costs and simplifying the project. However, this move has raised concerns as it could disconnect Amaravati and other key regions from the national highway network.

Impact on Amaravati

The original plan was designed to boost connectivity between Nizampatnam Harbor, Amaravati, and other towns like Ponnuru, Narakoduru, and Chebrolu. By limiting the highway to Chandolu, these areas may miss out on developmental opportunities. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government would face challenges in constructing the remaining 35-kilometer stretch from Chandolu to Guntur due to land acquisition and funding issues.

NHAI’s Cost-Cutting

NHAI officials have clarified that their primary goal is to connect the harbor to the national highways at the lowest possible cost. However, critics argue that this approach could undermine the long-term benefits of the project. A direct highway from Nizampatnam to Guntur would not only enhance connectivity but also promote economic growth in the region.

AP State Government’s Role

The Andhra Pradesh government is now under pressure to push the central government for the original 53-kilometer alignment. If successful, this could ensure better connectivity for Amaravati and surrounding areas. However, without strong advocacy, the shortened route may become a reality.

The final decision on the Nizampatnam-Guntur highway alignment remains uncertain. While NHAI is leaning towards the shorter route, the state government and local stakeholders are advocating for the original plan to ensure better connectivity and development. The outcome will significantly impact the future of Amaravati and the surrounding regions.

