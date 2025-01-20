Buzz: Prabhas to play a Brahmin Guy?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is on a break and he is recovering from his leg injury. The actor has to complete the pending portions of Raja Saab and he has to resume the shoot of Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji. The new schedule of Fauji will soon start in Karaikudi near Madhurai in Tamil Nadu. Prabhas will be seen as a Brahmin guy and an important family episode will be shot in the backdrop of Devipuram Agraharam. The schedule will take place for 20 days.

The dates of this schedule will be locked in this week as per the availability of Prabhas. Emanvi is making her debut as the leading lady in Fauji, a high voltage actioner that also has an emotional love story. The film is set before Independence and Prabhas plays the role of a soldier in the film. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget film and Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music. The film hits the screens next year.