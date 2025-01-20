x
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Home > Movie News

Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?

Published on January 20, 2025 by nymisha

Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has dedicated more than a year for Thandel which happens to be the costliest film in his career. The film is slated for February 7th release. Naga Chaitanya has signed a mystic thriller directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu and the shooting formalities commenced recently. The team is considering Vrushakarma as the title of the film. Vrushakarma is a unique title like Virupaksha but the team is puzzled if the title appeals to the masses. The title is yet to be locked but Vrushakarma is considered as one of the titles.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra in association with Sukumar Writings will bankroll this prestigious project. Ajaneesh Loknath will score the music and background score. Vrushakarma is expected to release during the end of 2025. Naga Chaitanya will take a break from the film’s shoot to promote Thandel.

