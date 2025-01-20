Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has dedicated more than a year for Thandel which happens to be the costliest film in his career. The film is slated for February 7th release. Naga Chaitanya has signed a mystic thriller directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu and the shooting formalities commenced recently. The team is considering Vrushakarma as the title of the film. Vrushakarma is a unique title like Virupaksha but the team is puzzled if the title appeals to the masses. The title is yet to be locked but Vrushakarma is considered as one of the titles.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra in association with Sukumar Writings will bankroll this prestigious project. Ajaneesh Loknath will score the music and background score. Vrushakarma is expected to release during the end of 2025. Naga Chaitanya will take a break from the film’s shoot to promote Thandel.