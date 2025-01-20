x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime scene to be Recreated

Published on January 20, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?
image
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime scene to be Recreated
image
Daaku Maharaaj Child Artist Veda Agrawal Exclusive Interview
image
Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights
image
Mohan Babu University issue reaches Chief Minister

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime scene to be Recreated

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan faced a brutal attack by an unidentified robber in his residence and he suffered six stab wounds. He is out of danger and is recovering well. After 70 hours after the attack, the culprit identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad and the Bandra court has sent him to police custody. The Mumbai cops will recreate the crime scene in the residence of Saif Ali Khan with Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad today. The culprit was identified as a Bangladeshi citizen who is staying illegally in India. It was not an easy task to catch Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad and the cops had to sweat out hard.

After verifying thousands of CCTV cameras in the city, the cops had a hint of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad. The cops got a tip about Shahzad near a shop in Worli and they managed to reach the shop owner. Based on the UPI payment made, the cops caught Shahzad and they did not find any Indian documents on his name. During the investigation, Shahzad revealed that he had entered India illegally and he was not aware that he stabbed a Bollywood actor. After watching the news on tv, Shahzad was hiding in a labour camp that was constructed for workers. Shahzad was taken into custody from Thane district. Shahzad has been left with no work for the past few months and he chose to rob a house to survive for himself.

Shahzad has been residing in a rented apartment in Worli region for the past few months along with his friends and he worked for a housekeeping agency.

Next Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next? Previous Daaku Maharaaj Child Artist Veda Agrawal Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?
image
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime scene to be Recreated
image
Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights

Latest

image
Unique title considered for Naga Chaitanya’s Next?
image
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime scene to be Recreated
image
Daaku Maharaaj Child Artist Veda Agrawal Exclusive Interview
image
Thandel: Geetha in plans to sell Theatrical Rights
image
Mohan Babu University issue reaches Chief Minister

Most Read

image
All set for Panchayat Elections in February:
image
2 Lakh Cr Investment for Vishakapatnam: Amit Shah
image
Lokesh as Deputy CM: Growing Support Within TDP

Related Articles

sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025