x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Latest updates of Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Published on January 20, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Youth Must Bring Fresh Ideas and Energy: Chandrababu Naidu
image
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble
image
Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM: TDP High Command Issues Stern Warning to Leaders
image
Vijay Deverakonda joins Summer Race
image
Bhairavam Teaser: Mass Package

Latest updates of Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Prabhas’ pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD released in June last year and the film emerged as a massive hit. Nag Ashwin has started working on the script of the sequel from the past few months. He will work on the script for some more months and the shoot of the sequel will commence from June this year. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt has revealed the news. Nag Ashwin will kick-start the pre-production work and Prabhas has allocated dates for the film from June. Nag Ashwin is also acquiring the dates of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and others. The film will be in making for over a year.

Kalki 2898 AD sequel will have its release during the early months of 2027. Nag Ashwin will need ample time for the post-production work. Massive sets are being erected for the shoot of the film. The makers will spend big for the film as most of the film will happen in sets. Kamal Haasan is the leading antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Santosh Narayanan is the music composer.

Next Bhairavam Teaser: Mass Package Previous Cost Cutting: Major Change In Amaravati Highway Route
else

TRENDING

image
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble
image
Vijay Deverakonda joins Summer Race
image
Bhairavam Teaser: Mass Package

Latest

image
Youth Must Bring Fresh Ideas and Energy: Chandrababu Naidu
image
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 lands in Fresh Trouble
image
Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM: TDP High Command Issues Stern Warning to Leaders
image
Vijay Deverakonda joins Summer Race
image
Bhairavam Teaser: Mass Package

Most Read

image
Youth Must Bring Fresh Ideas and Energy: Chandrababu Naidu
image
Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM: TDP High Command Issues Stern Warning to Leaders
image
Cost Cutting: Major Change In Amaravati Highway Route

Related Articles

Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025