Council abolition: Another headache in the offing for YS Jagan?

There is another worry for AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A spur-of-the-moment decision to abolish the AP legislative council might now boomerang on him. Sources say that the Central Government is likely to take up the issue in the upcoming session of Parliament. It has clubbed Jagan’s request with the request of Mamta Banerjee, who wanted to reinstate the council. While she wants the council reinstated,, Jagan had requested for the abolition.

For Jagan, the situation and the conditions have changed. When he wanted the council abolished, the TDP was in a majority and was stalling every move of YS Jagan government. It was because of this that Jagan wanted the abolition. Now, he has a majority in the council. Also, he is using the council to rehabilitate senior politicians who do not fit into his scheme of things but are still important.

Now if the Centre takes a decision to abolish the council, then rehabilitating all these leaders will become a big problem. Meanwhile, the Centre has indicated that it would take up AP’s proposal in this session of parliament. There are also indications that the three TDP MPs and rebel MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju are all set to support the abolition. This will be a problem for YS Jagan.

His plans to fill the assembly with young leaders will suffer a severe setback. This could hurt his idea of rehabilitating the old leaders. He will have to work hard to accommodate everyone. It remains to be seen what the decision of the Central Government and the Lok Sabha would be and what Jagan’s plans would be.