Is distance growing between Jagan and Vijaysai Reddy?

The buzz in the YSRCP circles is over YS Jagan’s Man Friday and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. There is a buzz that Vijaysai has not met YS Jagan in over one month. This would perhaps be the longest time they haven’t met in recent times. In fact, Vijaysai has not visited the Tadepalli camp office in about one month.

The political circles are wondering whether this is an indication of the growing estrangement between the two top leaders of the YSRCP. Of late, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alone has Jagan’s eyes and ears. Key leaders like YV Subba Reddy and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy are not meeting him very often. But, despite all these, Vijaysai has access to Jagan. But, even this appears to have changed.

Vijaysai is focusing mainly on North Andhra, especially Visakhapatnam, where Jagan is going to set up the executive capital. However, there are complaints galore from North Andhra about how Vijaysai is emerging as the top boss. Nothing in Vizag seems to move without Vijaysai’s nod. Some leaders have reportedly taken this issue to the notice of YS Jagan too.

The latest development is that YS Jagan has appointed the just-retired chief secretary, Aditya Nath Das, as the government advisor with headquarters in Delhi. This means that Das would be engaging with the officials and the various departments of the Central Government. This also implies that to a large extent, there would be an overlap of duties and functions of both Reddy and Das. Many see this as a key development. Strangely Vijaysai is unusually silent on the social media front too. His tweets are becoming rarer. So, what’s cooking?