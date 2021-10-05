Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Updates

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan lined up a series of films and he is completely focused on Bheemla Nayak. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a periodic drama directed by Krish commenced long ago but the film is yet to complete the shoot. There are no updates about the film from a long time. The film’s director Krish clarified that 25 percent of the film’s shoot is completed and the next schedule of the film will commence from the mid of November. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets and will wrap up a long schedule so that 50 percent of the shoot will be completed. The

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama and Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a thief in this action drama. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and some massive sets are constructed for the shoot. AM Rathnam is the producer and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit the screens next year. Krish during this break completed the shoot of Kondapolam featuring Vaisshnav Tej and the film is releasing across the globe on October 8th. Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments are the producers.