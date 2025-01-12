Court Orders FIR Against Daggubati Family

The Daggubati family is facing a legal storm after a court ordered the filing of an FIR against them for allegedly demolishing a hotel on leased property despite court orders. The case has sparked controversy, with both parties accusing each other of wrongdoing. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the situation.

What Happened?

The Daggubati family leased their property in Film Nagar to a man named Nandakumar, who is also an accused in an MLA purchase scam. Nandakumar operated a hotel named Deccan Kitchen on the leased land. However, disputes arose between the Daggubati family and Nandakumar over the lease agreement, leading to a court battle.

In November 2022, after Nandakumar was implicated in the MLA scam, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) partially demolished the hotel. Following this, Nandakumar approached the High Court, which issued orders to maintain the status quo and prevent further demolition. Despite these orders, the hotel was completely demolished in January 2024.

Nandakumar filed a petition in the Nampally court, alleging that the Daggubati family violated court orders and illegally demolished the hotel. After reviewing the case, the court directed the Film Nagar police to register an FIR against the Daggubati family for their alleged involvement in the demolition.

The court also ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. Based on the court’s instructions, the police filed an FIR under Sections 448, 452, 458, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Daggubati Venkatesh, producer Suresh Babu, actor Rana Daggubati, and Abhiram Daggubati.

Allegations and Counter Allegations

The Daggubati family claims that Nandakumar violated the lease agreement by making unauthorized constructions on the property. They also accused him of threatening them and creating hurdles in managing the property. On the other hand, Nandakumar alleges that the family used force to demolish the hotel despite court orders.

The case is now under investigation, and the police are expected to gather evidence and statements from both parties. The court’s decision has brought the dispute into the limelight, with many eagerly awaiting the outcome of this high-profile legal battle.