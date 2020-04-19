COVID-19: 43 new cases, Telangana’s tally 809

With 43 more coronavirus positive cases coming to notice, the total such cases in Telangana rose to 809 on Saturday.

According to a bulletin released by the Health Department, with no deaths reported on Saturday the state’s death toll remains 18. There were no recoveries reported during the day. The number of people discharged till now is 186.

Once again, Greater Hyderabad accounted for most new cases. As many as 31 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits tested positive. Gadwal reported 7 cases, followed by Sircilla and Ranga Reddy with two each and Nalgonda one.

There are 605 active cases under treatment in hospitals.

The department requested citizens to report to the nearest government health facility in case they had travelled to Tablighi Markaz meeting in Delhi or contacted any attendee.