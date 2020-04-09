COVID-19: AP 3rd phase survey begins door to door

The Coronavirus epidemic is threatening to enter 3rd stage in Andhra Pradesh. Already, two cases are reported positive where both patients have no direct link with any foreign returnee or their family members. As a result, the State government has started for a third time door to door survey by village and ward volunteers. This time, the volunteers will have to collect clear information on whether anybody is suffering from Corona symptoms.

The government has passed instructions for covering all the 1.4 lakh families in this health survey without fail. Anybody suffering from cough, fever and cold are being put under special surveillance. Instructions are given to volunteers to report on those who are suffering from fever and cough for prolonged periods of more than over a week. Also, fresh information is being collected on people newly arrived from other states during the lockdown period.

The officials are on high alert to take extra preventive measures in view of the threat of 3rd stage COVID-19. Quarantine facilities and medicines are being put in place in all districts to take care of suspected virus cases.