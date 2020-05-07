COVID-19: Daily count drops in AP; Vizianagaram reports first three cases

With 56 cases detected in the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, reported the lowest daily tally in many weeks. However, Vizianagaram district which has not reported a single count of COVID-19 till date, registered three cases for the first time.

Over the past few weeks, the state has been witnessing progressively lower COVID-19 cases every day even as it has ramped up the number of tests conducted daily.

The state nodal officer reported that of the 8087 samples tested, 56 positive cases were detected in the 24 hours ending Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had reported 60 cases, while on Tuesday and Monday, the daily tally was 67.

The death toll however increased to 38, with 2 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

In a relief of sorts for theAgovernment, the number of cases declined in Kurnool, with only seven cases reported from the district. Krishna district with 16 cases, and Guntur district with 10 cases dominated the medical bulletin on Thursday. Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported seven cases each, Kadapa reported six cases, while Anantapur and Vizianagaram districts reported three cases each.

This is the first time that COVID-19 cases have been detected in Vizianagaram district.

While the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases touched 1,833 on Thursday morning, Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in the numbers of people cured and discharged from hospitals. The active number of cases stands at 1,015 on Thursday.

With the latest update, Kurnool district’s cumulative tally stands at 540, followed by Guntur and Krishna districts with 373 and 316 cases respectively. Five of the state’s 13 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.