High Court notices to State and Centre on gas tragedy

The Andhra Pradesh High Court took suo motu notice of the Vizag gas tragedy which left over 10 persons dead and hundreds badly injured. The Court asked how such a factory storing lethal gases could be allowed to continue in thickly populated localities in the city. The Court has also issued notices to both the State and the Central Governments to give their responses on the toxic leakage.

The High Court took media reports into consideration for taking note of the human tragedy. The local people have been complaining that they were long agitating for relocation of the factory to a far-away place where there are no human habitations. There were also demands for relocation of the factory to a special economic zone.

The court took serious view of the harm that was done to the hundreds and thousands of residents living nearby the factory premises. Children and women were the worst affected in the tragedy. Media images and videos portrayed how gas victims collapsed on roadsides while some were seen losing consciousness.