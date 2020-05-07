No birthday surprises from NTR

Young Tiger NTR is celebrating his birthday on May 20th and his fans were all excited as they would get a chance to witness the glimpses of NTR as Komaram Bheem from RRR. With the lockdown imposed, Rajamouli and his team could not complete the work and the release of the video byte got delayed. NTR also signed his next film in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The makers initially wanted to announce the title with a poster on NTR’s birthday.

But with RRR delayed and NTR not going to join the sets of Trivikram’s film soon, the makers pushed the title announcement to a further date. The birthday wishes posters from the team of RRR and Trivikram’s film will be out on the occasion. NTR has ample work pending for RRR and he would join the sets of Trivikram’s film only after he is completely done with the shoot of RRR. Trivikram has nothing much to do and he would wait for the arrival of NTR after completing the script work of his next.