Wonder why gas and flame detectors did not raise alarm, Jagan asks LG Polymers officials

The LG Polymers officials met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at the Visakhapatnam airport lounge.

The company officials reportedly apprised the CM of the factors that led to the gas leak at the polymers factory in R R Venkatapuram in Vizag. While stating that the incident was most unfortunate, the Chief Minister told the LG Polymers officials that the state government had ordered a probe and that stringent action would be initiated for failure or lapses in taking safety measures. He also informed the company officials that a high-level committee was constituted to investigate the factors that led to the gas leak. The future course of action will depend on the outcome of the report, CM told the company’s officials.

Stating that the government will thoroughly investigate the factors that led to the gas leak in LG Polymers, Jagan wondered why or how the gas and flame detectors installed inside the company failed. “The gas and flame detectors installed in the company should have raised an alarm when the gas was leaking. I wonder why the alarm did not ring,” he told the company’s officials.