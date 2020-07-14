Covid-hit Padmarao throws norms to winds at Bonalu

The KCR government had imposed several curbs on public gatherings in view of the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases, especially in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Husbandry and cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav appealed to devotees to desist from large gatherings in celebrating Telangana’s ancient Bonalu festival.

Nearly two weeks after recovering from Covid-19, Telangana deputy speaker Padmarao Goud took part in Bonalu festivity amid large gatherings in Secunderabad in clear violation of his own government’s guidelines. A video showed Padmarao Goud taking part in Bonalu rituals without a face mask even as a bare-bodied ‘potharaju’ was dancing around merrily amid the sounds of drum beats.

In the video that went viral, Padmarao Goud was seen slipping the face mask into his pocket, later he removed his shirt even as a large gathering encircled him. Incidentally, IT and MAUD minister gave the face mask to Padmarao Goud.

Recently, Padmarao Goud was tested positive for coronavirus. Along with Rao, four of his family members were also infected with the coronavirus and all of them were put under home quarantine at their residence in Secunderabad. After treatment in a private hospital, Padmarao Goud was discharged. This is his first public appearance just days after recovery from Covid-19.

Referring to Padmarao Goud, K T Rama Rao had earlier stated that anyone can contract Covid-19 whether one is a celebrity or a politician. “I have asked our deputy speaker Padmarao Goud to wear a mask. He had never obliged. As a matter of fact, he often brushed aside the threat of the pandemic stating that Hyderabadis are strong and they won’t contract the virus. Days after his statement, Padmarao Goud was tested positive. I am appealing to all to wear a face mask. Corona does not see whether one is a prince or a pauper,” KTR had remarked.

Padmarao Goud’s participation in Bonalu, throwing the Covid-19 norms to winds. has drawn flak from the Opposition parties. They dubbed Padmarao Goud’s ‘Bonalu’ merriment as social irresponsibility. “If public representatives behave in this manner, what message do they send to the people,” asked a senior Congress leader.