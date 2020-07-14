AP records 43 Covid-19 deaths

Andhra Pradesh recorded 43 Covid-19 deaths – the highest single-day figure so far — taking the death toll to 408 in the state.

While new coronavirus cases have continued to soar, the state is also witnessing an alarming and worrying trend of spike in deaths caused by Covid-19. The grim record of deaths comes at a time when the state has reopened businesses and transport.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 1,914 people tested positive for the virus, one of the highest single day spurt. With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 33,019, while 15,144 corona patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state. Around 17,467 patients were discharged after treatment.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh had reported a record 37 deaths due to the coronavirus and 1,935 new cases. Though a surge in testing explains some of the recent increases, experts have argued ramped up screenings cannot account for the whole spike, pointing to possible community transmission although the Andhra Pradesh government has been vehemently denying the same.