Cracker of a combo: Boyapati, Ram Pothineni to do a mass multilingual

Director Boyapati Srinu who is riding high on the success wave of Akhanda and Tollywood’s firebrand hero Ram Pothineni have come together for a new film.

This crazy combination has joined forces for a pan-Indian multilingual with a determination to deliver a blockbuster across languages, it is learnt.

The movie will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, who now producing The Warriorr starring Ram Pothineni after two hits.

The film is said to be a sensational subject and top names are expected to be involved in it.

“The coming together of the three for this pan-Indian project is being viewed as a big combination. The yet-to-be titled movie will be made on a lavish budget,” said a statement