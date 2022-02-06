Cracks in My Home Jupally-KCR friendship!

It appears that cracks have surfaced in the friendship between TRS president, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and My Home group chairman Jupally Rameshwar Rao.

Jupally is known to be the right hand of KCR and the major financier of TRS for long. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, Jupally maintained ‘good relations’ even with BJP.

There was no problem for Jupally to maintain good relations with both KCR and Modi simultaneously since 2014 as TRS and BJP have also maintained good ties with each other and TRS supporting BJP in the Parliament on all the issues.

But the sudden change in political equations in Telangana with Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in November 2021 which made TRS and BJP ‘arch rivals’ is reportedly troubling Jupally a lot.

Jupally in unable to choose between Modi and KCR and is still trying to maintain good relations with the both. However, KCR is reportedly angry at Jupally for maintaining good relations with Modi.

Jupally is the main person behind setting up Statue of Equality in Hyderabad. He donated money and land to Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for setting up this statue. The statue was inaugurated by Modi on Saturday but KCR skipped this programmed due to political rivalry with BJP.

In the meeting, Jeeyar Swamy and Jupally showered praises on Modi and compared him with Lord Rama who treats all persons equally like their own family members. They did not take KCR’s name anywhere in their speeches. They said India achieved development and international acclaim under Modi’ regime which is contrary to KCR’s recent statements that India lagged behind even Pakistan and Bangladesh in development.

This reportedly angered KCR and widened the gap between Jupally and KCR further.