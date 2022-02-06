Radhe Shyam will be unstoppable, says Thaman

Adding more fuel to the anticipations on Radhe Shyam, S Thaman, who has composed the background score for the movie, has said in a video interview that the flick will be unstoppable.

“It is a very good love tale film. I think Radhe Shyam will run for several days, I feel it as an unstoppable film,” he said, ahead of the film’s big ticket release on March 11.

Talking about the movie, he said, “Radhe Shyam took me to a different mood of life, the way I saw people, the way I way met people, the way things happened to me. It is a very good love tale film. I think Radhe Shyam will run for several days, I feel it as an unstoppable film.”

Thaman, one of the top music directors of Telugu cinema, said, “If there is love, if love is true, then Radhe Shyam will be a true (successful) film, that definition I want to give. (Director) Radha (Krishna Kumar) took the film really to a different height.”

Going down the memory lane, he said, “Radhe Shyam is not my cup of tea. Justin (Prabhakaran) did music for it. When I was in the lowest period of my life, when there were no films for me, that time UV Creations’ Vamsi, Pramod and Vicky came in with two films, they gave me Mahanubavadu and Bhaagamathie back to back, they gave me oxygen, so I want to give that gratitude. So I took up Radhe Shaym since I wanted to give that love back.”

And he once again said: “Due to Mahanubavudu and Bhaagamathie, I got many projects. It is all because of UV Creations who gave me second life. So that gratitude I am giving them back.”

Thaman stated, “I am not charging commercially for me (for Radhe Shyam), but whatever the film asking they have spent for it. For Prabhas, I did Saaho trailer (music), For Radhe Shyam they gave me background score. I am really happy with the way the film and the score have come out.”

“Radha told about me in all interviews and stuff. He has done a brilliant film,” he said at the end of the interview. The film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Pramod and Vamsi on UV Creations banner will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.