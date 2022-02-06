TRS MLA’s corruption went to the notice of Modi!

TRS MLA from Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy’s corruption has gone to the notice of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahipal Reddy is facing severe allegations of land encroachments in Patancheru constituency. He is accused of encroaching private, government, Wakf and temple lands over a large extent.

Mahipal Reddy has allegedly encroached lands worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore in his constituency by misusing his power as a ruling party MLA.

Although the TRS government has received several complaints against Mahipal Reddy, no action was initiated against him as he is known to be very close to TRS top leadership.

With this, a complaint was handed over to PM Modi against Mahipal Reddy seeking Centre’s intervention to order CBI probe against him.

The complaint with all the evidence on land encroachments of Mahipal Reddy was submitted to PM Modi during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday by former Patancheru MLA and BJP leader Nandeeshwar Goud.

Goud informed Modi that CM KCR and his son KTR are encouraging Mahipal Reddy to encroach lands in his constituency and they are also getting share in these illegal deals.

Modi has reportedly assured BJP leaders to look into this issue and take a decision soon.