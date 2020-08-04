Criminals running riot: Naidu writes to AP DGP

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang, expressing concern over deteriorating law and order even as the criminals were running riot in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu demanded immediate action against the culprits responsible for the murder of tribal woman in Nakarekal and the gang-rape of another tribal woman in Veligodu mandal. Despite several appeals, effective steps were not being taken against the criminals. As a result, the crimes and atrocities were rising unchecked all over the State day by day. There was no safety and security to the lives, property and self-respect of the people any more. The offenders were feeling as if there was nobody to restrain them.

The TDP chief deplored that on the day of Raksha Bandhan itself yesterday, the offenders had molested and killed tribal women. It was inhuman to kill tribal woman Mantru Bai by running a tractor over her in Guntur district. In Kurnool district, another tribal woman was gang-raped in front of her husband’s eyes. Only after the tribal associations started an agitation, a case was filed against the accused.

Mr. Naidu recalled that a minor girl was gang-raped by 12 persons and then left near the police station. In just over 14 months, atrocities were committed on over 400 women and girls. Gang-rapes were committed in over 15 places. About 8 women were murdered. Over 6 persons committed suicides unable to face humiliation.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said the life became difficult for the BC, SC, ST and Muslim minorities. The ongoing atrocities in AP were an example of what would happen if some sections in police force fall prey to inducements and corruption in collusion with the political bosses. Tall claims were being made about Disha Act and Disha police stations but there was no instance of taking any deterrent punishment against the culprits anywhere so far.