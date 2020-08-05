Minister Balineni tests Covid +ve, joins Hyderabad Apollo

YSRCP Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy tested positive for Coronavirus and got admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He underwent tests as his fever did not go down for over a week. Though the first report showed his case as negative, the doctors conducted test again because of his continuing fever. He eventually tested Covid positive. Already, MP Vijayasai Reddy was taking Covid treatment at Hyderabad Apollo. All his engagements in Visakhapatnam have been cancelled ever since. His office in the port city was also closed down for the time being.

Along with Minister Balineni Reddy, many other leaders from Prakasam district were down with the virus. Senior MLA Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. His family members also got virus infection but they were in home quarantine. Another YSRCP MLA along with his wife was also infected. They were receiving treatment in a private hospital in Ongole town.

The ruling party MLAs and people’s representatives were getting affected because of their continued public appearances in rallies, meetings and campaign for local body polls. With top leaders and MLAs testing positive, this has created concerns among the people. The doctors and medical staff were already under higher threat. The political leaders were also coming under greater threat these days. The authorities were appealing for avoiding crowd-based activities, group meetings and strictly observe physical distancing at any cost.