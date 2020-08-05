Tollywood stressed with the further delays

After the Telangana government granting permission for the shoots, most of the filmmakers decided to resume the shoots. Soon they realized that it will not be possible anytime soon. Some of them fixed the deadlines as August and September, but the situations across the Telugu states are completely worrying. All the star actors and directors decided to wait further until the vaccine for coronavirus arrives. With the stars making sure about this, the producers too are restricted to their homes and are waiting for the vaccine.

Most of the filmmakers guessed that the theatres would reopen for Dasara but it is not turning true as per the current trend. The financial stress for the producers is mounting up badly and they are left puzzled. Movies like V, Red, Aranya, Nishabdham and Uppena aimed Dasara release but it is clear that they would not hit the screens for Dasara. Some of the filmmakers are now back to talks for a digital release as the wait would be long for the theatres to open.

Tollywood witnessed hundreds of crores loss because of the coronavirus pandemic. The crucial summer and Dasara seasons are gone. Tollywood hopes to bounce back at least for Sankranthi 2021. Tollywood will be back to business only after the vaccine arrives.