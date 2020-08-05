Change of plans for Bigg Boss 4

The fourth season of Bigg Boss got hit by coronavirus pandemic and is delayed. The preparations are on and Nagarjuna, the host is busy shooting for the promos. Star MAA wanted to keep Bigg Boss 4 short with limited contestants. But they had changes in plans after the coronavirus pandemic reached new heights. With most of them restricting themselves to their homes, Star MAA felt that it would be a golden opportunity for them and they revived their old plans.

Bigg Boss 4 will start on August 30th as per the update and will last for 100 days. With no entertainment around, Star MAA is confident about pulling off the TRPs as they did for the previous seasons. There are several speculations about the contestants and their names would be announced officially once Bigg Boss 4 commences.