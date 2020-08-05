Chandrababu opts for virtual agitation after HC status quo?

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is actually expected to announce his future course of action regarding mass agitation at 5 p.m. today. His earlier 48-hour deadline will expire by that time. But, the High Court status quo order on Amaravati Capital shifting has changed Mr. Naidu’s plans a little bit. Now, the legal battle has acquired greater significance.

The legal experts are saying that the status quo is a serious order. As per this, CM Jagan Reddy cannot play around the legal issues any longer. The CM cannot also move the Capital even an inch now. It would be a serious contempt of court if Jagan Reddy tries to go to Visakhapatnam and function there from August 15.

Accordingly, Mr. Naidu has told his party leaders and think tank that for the time being, the agitation need not be intensified on a mass scale. Instead, the legal battles should be intensified. At the same time, the virtual agitations should be continued against the Capital shifting. The TDP leaders and activists would continue to register their online protests from all over the State.

The TDP is also considering involving more and more stakeholders in the legal fight. The active struggle launched by the farmers and Amaravati JAC has yielded good results. It has now become clear that the Government cannot escape from its responsibility to develop Amaravati in fulfilment of the terms of agreements reached with the farmers.