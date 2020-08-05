Rana and Miheeka’s wedding would be a strictly family affair

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8th and the wedding would happen in between utmost restrictions because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The wedding will take place in the residence of Rana Daggubati and it would have just 30 guests. Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati decided not to invite any celebrity from the film industry because of coronavirus pandemic. They even wanted the event to be a family affair.

All the guests would undergo coronavirus tests before the event. Sanitizers and face masks will be used at the venue. Suresh Babu is making sure that the event will take place as per the guidelines issued by the government. Rana and Miheeka decided to tie the knot in Taj Falaknuma Palace but it was later shifted to Rana’s residence after the huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases.