Legendary singer tested positive with COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 is huge in India and the cases crossed 19 lakh mark in the country. Several celebrities, film stars and businessmen are tested positive with COVID-19. The latest one to join the list is legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. He is tested positive with coronavirus and is admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare hospital today morning. SP Balasubrahmanyam himself informed the news through a video byte posted on his official social media page.

SP Balasubrahmanyam said that he wasn’t comfortable from the past three days. He got the tests done and SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive with coronavirus. The doctors advised for self-quarantine as he had mild symptoms. But SP Balasubrahmanyam got admitted to the hospital to stay away from his family members. He said that he is in good hands and asked people not to worry. SP Balasubrahmanyam, a recipient of multiple awards sung 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages.