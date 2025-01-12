x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Daaku Maharaaj Review : A Stylish Action film!

Published on January 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Massive Semiconductor Factory to be Set Up in Kurnool
image
Daaku Maharaaj Review : A Stylish Action film!
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Block Buster Musical Night Event
image
Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer
image
CM Chandrababu clears pending bills, as Sankranti gift

Daaku Maharaaj Review : A Stylish Action film!

daaku maharaaj movie review

Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review

Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Story:

Nanaji (Balakrishna) is hired to protect a young girl from a wealthy family in Madanapalle Hill Station.

Meanwhile, Sitaram (Balakrishna) and his wife (Pragya Jaiswal) work as irrigation engineers in the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan region. The region is dominated by the powerful Thakur family, who also run a marble mining business. When the villagers face severe water scarcity, the noble Sitaram transforms into the fierce Maharaaj to stand up for them.

The rest of the story unfolds as an intense clash between Sitaram and the Thakur family.

Analysis:

During the pre-release promotions, when the makers claimed their intent to create a film in the vein of Jailer and Vikram for the Telugu audience, it raised a few eyebrows. Honestly, many assumed it was just a marketing gimmick. But, the final output of Daaku Maharaaj genuinely lives up to the Jailer and Vikram standards ” in terms of production quality” and craftsmanship. While the story lacks novelty and is very predictable, it is decently woven together.
The film has a shaky start in the first ten minutes but quickly picks up pace and shifts into high gear, maintaining its momentum until the pre-climax. However, the climax falls flat and fails to sustain the intensity of the high-octane Chambal Valley sequences, such as the gripping sandstorm episode.

Director Bobby Kolli faced the challenging task of creating a stylish film while appealing to the masses, and he succeeded. He delivered edge-of-the-seat, high-octane mass moments effectively. While successful in screenplay, his writing is not creative. Many scenes are predictable.

Interval block and In second half Thakur palace scene, Sand storm episodes are next level mass for telugu audience

Balakrishna, as both Maharaaj and Nanaji, delivers a well-balanced performance, steering away from his usual loud dialogue delivery. Bobby deol is stylish and fiery as Thakur . Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinathvappear in second half in a smaller yet important roles.

The production values of Sithara Entertainments are exceptional. Naga Vamshi not only invested heavily but also ensured that every rupee spent is reflected on screen.

Technical:

In technical department, Top award goes to Cinematographer Vijay Kannan followed by background score by Thaman. Carrying forward Akhanda legacy, Thaman yet again delivers his best for a Balayya film.

Positives:
Balakrishna’s controlled performance
Racy and stylish action episodes
Cinematography
Background Score

Negatives:
Predictable story
Bland climax

VERDICT:

Daaku Maharaaj film stands out for its super-stylish action sequences and ultra fast-paced screenplay. There are six seven blocks that drive mass audience crazy. A predictable storyline and a routine climax are the elements that fall short of expectations. Daaku Maharaaj is a feast for Balayya fans and the masses, this movie is a decent watch for others as well, thanks to its super slick visuals.

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

 

Director: Bobby Kolli
Cinematography: Vijay Kartik Kannan
Music: Thaman S
Producer: Naga vamsi
Production: Sithara Entertainments

Next Massive Semiconductor Factory to be Set Up in Kurnool Previous Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Block Buster Musical Night Event
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer
image
Nithiin is puzzled about his Releases
image
Four top production houses for Venky

Latest

image
Massive Semiconductor Factory to be Set Up in Kurnool
image
Daaku Maharaaj Review : A Stylish Action film!
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Block Buster Musical Night Event
image
Telangana government cancels ticket hikes for Game Changer
image
CM Chandrababu clears pending bills, as Sankranti gift

Most Read

image
Massive Semiconductor Factory to be Set Up in Kurnool
image
CM Chandrababu clears pending bills, as Sankranti gift
image
Tirupati Stampede: Criticism Over YS Jagan’s Government’s Decisions

Related Articles

Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black