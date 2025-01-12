Daaku Maharaaj Review : A Stylish Action film!

Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review

Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Story:

Nanaji (Balakrishna) is hired to protect a young girl from a wealthy family in Madanapalle Hill Station.

Meanwhile, Sitaram (Balakrishna) and his wife (Pragya Jaiswal) work as irrigation engineers in the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan region. The region is dominated by the powerful Thakur family, who also run a marble mining business. When the villagers face severe water scarcity, the noble Sitaram transforms into the fierce Maharaaj to stand up for them.

The rest of the story unfolds as an intense clash between Sitaram and the Thakur family.

Analysis:

During the pre-release promotions, when the makers claimed their intent to create a film in the vein of Jailer and Vikram for the Telugu audience, it raised a few eyebrows. Honestly, many assumed it was just a marketing gimmick. But, the final output of Daaku Maharaaj genuinely lives up to the Jailer and Vikram standards ” in terms of production quality” and craftsmanship. While the story lacks novelty and is very predictable, it is decently woven together.

The film has a shaky start in the first ten minutes but quickly picks up pace and shifts into high gear, maintaining its momentum until the pre-climax. However, the climax falls flat and fails to sustain the intensity of the high-octane Chambal Valley sequences, such as the gripping sandstorm episode.

Director Bobby Kolli faced the challenging task of creating a stylish film while appealing to the masses, and he succeeded. He delivered edge-of-the-seat, high-octane mass moments effectively. While successful in screenplay, his writing is not creative. Many scenes are predictable.

Interval block and In second half Thakur palace scene, Sand storm episodes are next level mass for telugu audience

Balakrishna, as both Maharaaj and Nanaji, delivers a well-balanced performance, steering away from his usual loud dialogue delivery. Bobby deol is stylish and fiery as Thakur . Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinathvappear in second half in a smaller yet important roles.

The production values of Sithara Entertainments are exceptional. Naga Vamshi not only invested heavily but also ensured that every rupee spent is reflected on screen.

Technical:

In technical department, Top award goes to Cinematographer Vijay Kannan followed by background score by Thaman. Carrying forward Akhanda legacy, Thaman yet again delivers his best for a Balayya film.

Positives:

Balakrishna’s controlled performance

Racy and stylish action episodes

Cinematography

Background Score

Negatives:

Predictable story

Bland climax

VERDICT:

Daaku Maharaaj film stands out for its super-stylish action sequences and ultra fast-paced screenplay. There are six seven blocks that drive mass audience crazy. A predictable storyline and a routine climax are the elements that fall short of expectations. Daaku Maharaaj is a feast for Balayya fans and the masses, this movie is a decent watch for others as well, thanks to its super slick visuals.

Director: Bobby Kolli

Cinematography: Vijay Kartik Kannan

Music: Thaman S

Producer: Naga vamsi

Production: Sithara Entertainments