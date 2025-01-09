x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Daaku Maharaaj: Thaman to blast speakers with his electrifying score

Published on January 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter
image
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede
image
Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
image
Deepika Padukone slams L&T Chairman’s Call
image
Tirupati Stampede Incident: Nara Chandrababu Naidu Takes Key Decisions

Daaku Maharaaj: Thaman to blast speakers with his electrifying score

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s most anticipated film “Daaku Maharaaj” releasing on January 12, 2025 for Sankranthi. Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya bankrolled Daaku Maharaaj under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. A special byte from the team is going viral on social media. The video takes viewers inside Thaman’s studio, where director Bobby joins him as he works on a high-energy score for Daaku Maharaaj.

The BGM promises an electrifying experience for fans and audiences, making this Sankranthi more special. Together, Bobby and Thaman are planning to create the ultimate mass spectacle with kickass score on big screen, raising the excitement and expectations to new heights. Thaman also reveals that each scene from the film inspires him to create even better music. With all the high-energy elements, anticipation for the film is at an all-time high.

The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, Makarand Deshpande, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles, promising a high-stakes action drama. Only 3 days to go witness the action thriller on big screen.

Next Brahma Anandam: Anandamaaye is a soothing melody Previous Tirupati stampede: Senior leader’s comments irritate public
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
image
Deepika Padukone slams L&T Chairman’s Call
image
Brahma Anandam: Anandamaaye is a soothing melody

Latest

image
Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter
image
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede
image
Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
image
Deepika Padukone slams L&T Chairman’s Call
image
Tirupati Stampede Incident: Nara Chandrababu Naidu Takes Key Decisions

Most Read

image
Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter
image
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede
image
Tirupati Stampede Incident: Nara Chandrababu Naidu Takes Key Decisions

Related Articles

Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions