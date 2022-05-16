Dad Said SVP Will Beat Pokiri, Dookudu: Mahesh Babu

Ma Ma Mass Celebrations of Sarkaru Vaari Paata happened in Kurnool in presence of Mahesh Babu, other team and turnout for the same was huge. Much to the surprise of everyone, Mahesh Babu danced along with Thaman and dancers on stage for Ma Ma Mahesha song. He later said it’s the energy given by the crowd which made him to dance on the stage.

Mahesh Babu said, “I last came here to Kurnool for the shoot of Okkadu. I didn’t expect the event to become such big hit, as we announced only couple of days ago about the event. It seems like we are celebrating 100 days function of the movie.

My song hugged me, wherein my daughter appreciated me for my looks and acting, after watching the movie. My dad said SVP will beat Pokiri and Dookudu.