Darshan Controversy: Shocking facts from Autopsy

Kannada controversial actor Darshan has been arrested in relation to a murder of his fan Renukaswamy. The initial investigation revealed Darshan’s involvement in the murder. Several injuries were located on the mortal remains of Renukaswamy and his body has been sent for postmortem. The report is out and it says that Renukaswamy was tortured with electric shocks before his death. Darshan, his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested in this case and they are currently under remand. Dhanraj who was arrested recently revealed about how the electric shocks were given to Renukaswamy. An electric megger was seized by the Bengaluru cops.

Renukaswamy was a fan of Darshan and he has sent abusive messages to Pavithra Gowda. Irritated with this, Darshan along with his fans planned the murder. Renukaswamy was kidnapped on June 8th from Chitradurga district and his body was traced near Sumanahalli bridge near Bengaluru. The CCTV footage also revealed that Renukaswamy was tortured for hours before his death. The police custody of Darshan and others got extended and the entire accused were arrested. Darshan and Pavithra Gowda are in real trouble now.