Das Ka Dhamki Trailer: Vishwak’s One-Man Show

Young hero Vishwak Sen is an all-rounder who can act, write and direct films. The actor who made his debut as a director on a superhit note with Falaknuma Das is directing his next outing Das Ka Dhamki which is getting ready for release in February. Nandamuri Balakrishna released the film’s trailer today.

The trailer actually reveals the film’s plotline. It shows Vishwak Sen in a dual role as a doctor turned entrepreneur and as a waiter. When the company is in dire situations, the waiter is brought in place of the CEO. The questions which arise after watching this gripping trailer are what actually happened to the entrepreneur and who’s behind the attack on him?

It’s Vishwak Sen’s one-man show literally. Besides handling the project quite convincingly as a director, he is remarkable in a dual role. He is super entertaining as the waiter, and he looks ferocious as the entrepreneur. Nivetha Pethuraj oozed oomph as his love interest. The trailer looks promising and generates good interest.

Karate Raju is pooling resources for the movie being made on Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners.