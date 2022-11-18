Samantha’s Emotional post on Yashoda

Samantha has been going through a tough time. The actress is suffering with Myositis and is in recovery mode. The actress proved her professionalism and completed her part for Yashoda that released last Friday. The response for the film was decent. The actress thanked her fans, the team and all those who supported her during this tough time. She said that the team’s hard work paid off well. Hari and Harish directed Yashoda which was bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Here is her emotional post:

“Dear Audience, Your appreciation and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine. And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer Krishna Prasad garu for trusting me with this project. And I am also grateful to the directors Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with. To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar garu, Unni Mukundam garu and to the rest of the amazing case, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and grateful” wrote Samantha.