December biggies yet to get a Clarity on Release

This December will have the release of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Both these biggies are carrying huge expectations but they have to rely majorly on the theatrical market to recover their investments. The makers of Akhanda are in plans to release the film on December 2nd and the talks are on with the distributors. Some of them are hesitant to pay a huge amount as the ticket prices in AP are slashed. The distributors of recent successful films in AP suffered losses because of these situations.

A series of meetings are happening for now and there is no clarity on the release. If Akhanda releases on December 2nd, the makers have to convince the team of Ghani as the film was announced for December 3rd release long ago. Considering the budget, the makers of Akhanda have to bank on the theatrical deals which are crucial. But the unfavorable situations are leaving the makers of Akhanda puzzled. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is a way head in promotions but inside sources say that the film too may not hit the screens as per the plan if the theatrical deals are not impressive.

The distributors of AP are demanding a cut of 30 percent as the ticket pricing GO in AP is not revised. The budget of the film too has been increased and the makers have to close the deals of Pushpa for high prices to recover the major part of their investment. There are issues with the Hindi theatrical release and they would be sorted before the release. For now, Pushpa team is working to release the film on December 17th. Some big developments are expected in November.