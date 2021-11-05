First Look: Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is lining up a bunch of projects and he announced many in the recent times. His 70th film will be directed by Sudheer Varma and the first look, title poster is unveiled today. As speculated, the film is titled Ravanasura. ‘Heroes Don’t Exist’ is the tagline of the film. The shoot commences next year once Ravi Teja is done with his current projects. Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Works are the producers. The technicians and actors are finalized for now.

Ravi Teja is in plans to release three films next year: Khiladi, Ramarao On Duty and Dhamaka. Sudheer Varma’s film is the 70th project of Ravi Teja and he also signed his 71st film that will be directed by Vamsee and it is titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The actor is quoting more than Rs 16 crores as remuneration and he is sharing the profits for all his upcoming projects.