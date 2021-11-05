Will BJP resolve Deodhar vs CM Ramesh dispute

Why are BJP senior leader Sunil Deodhar and Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh fighting among selves bitterly? Why are they spiting at each other? Why are they trying to undercut one another? The BJP is witnessing this interesting war between two stalwarts. The reason for their fight is TDP!! Sounds strange? Read on….

Those who joined the BJP from the TDP still seem to have some soft corner for the TDP and its boss Chandrababu Naidu. But, there is a strong section of the BJP for whom, anything linked to the TDP is a?n anathema. Party senior leader and AP incharge Sunil Deodhar is highly critical of the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu. He says that there would never be a poll alliance with the TDP. He said the TDP was a corrupt family enterprise without any direction or sense of purpose. He said the TDP office would soon be locked.

However, CM Ramesh, considered quite close to Chandrababu and an import from the TDP into BJP, has strongly opposed Deodhar. Who is Deodhar to decide on alliance with the TDP, he asked. CM Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary and TG Venkatesh, all imports from the TDP, feel that both the TDP as well as the BJP stand to gain if they come together. Deodhar, on the other hand, feels that the Congress vote bank has gone up only because of the TDP’s support.

Many in the party feel that the BJP should first address the issue of its relation with the TDP. They feel that the BJP’s better performance in Badvel is mainly due to TDP’s support. So, it’s better to cement ties with the BJP, they argue. But, people like Deodhar feel that the TDP has not supported the BJP enough. Otherwise it would get upto 40000 votes.