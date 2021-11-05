Neelambari lyrical video from Acharya is a visual-audio delight

By
Telugu360
-
0

Neelambari lyrical video from Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan starrer Acharya has been released and it would be no exaggeration to say that the song is a visual-audio delight.

The lyrical video running for 4.15 minutes shows beautiful moments from both the film and the sets. Cute romantic chemistry shared between Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde is the highlight of the video, even as Mani Shanrma’s mellifluous score touches the heart.

The much awaited film will have a worldwide release on February 4, 2022. Kajal Aggarwal is playing a key role.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is being produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment. The movie will be presented by Surekha Konidela.

