“Group politics” in Kurnool YSRCP flare up!

The ‘group politics’ in YSRCP in Kurnool have become a big headache to party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The ‘internal rifts’ between sitting MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan and former MLA S.V.Mohan Reddy have now come out in the open.

Both the groups are levelling serious allegations and counter allegations against each other leaving YSRCP cadre in doldrums.

Both the groups are also engaged in ‘social media war’ against each other.

Each group is terming the other corrupt and looting people causing damage to YSRCP in Kurnool. This naturally is being exploited by opposition TDP to its advantage, which is making all-out efforts to re-establish its hold on Kurnool Assembly constituency.

It all started with S.V.Mohan Reddy group restoring to social media campaign against MLA Hafeez Khan terming his corrupt and demanding money for every work from people and as well as YSRCP leaders and cadre in Kurnool.

They also posted an internal survey which states that Hafeez Khan has support of just 42% voters in Kurnool while SV Mohan Reddy has majority voters support of 58%. They are publicising that YSRCP will win Kurnool seat in 2024 Assembly polls only if party dumps Hafeez Khan and gives ticket to SV Mohan Reddy.

Hafeez Khan group on the other hand is accusing Reddy leaders of defaming Muslim leader to end his political career. They are trying to give ‘religion colour’ to counter SV Mohan Reddy group.

The Kurnool TDP leader T.G.Bhagat, who gave a tough fight to Hafeez Khan in 2019 polls is taking advantage of group politics in YSRCP and reaching out to people aggressively with an eye on 2024 Assembly polls.

Jagan on the other hand is struggling over how to bring peace between two rival groups in his own party in Kurnool.