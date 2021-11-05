Tragedy strikes Rajasekhar’s Family

On the auspicious day of Diwali, tragedy struck veteran actor Rajasekhar’s family after his father Varadarajan Gopal breathed his last. His father has been suffering from age-related ailments and the 93-year-old passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad yesterday. Rajasekhar and his family members are beside him in City Neuro Center Hospital. Varadarajan Gopal is a retired DCP in Chennai range and his mortal remains will be flown to Chennai to perform the last rites. Rajasekhar and his family are in deep shock with the demise of his father. Rest in peace Varadarajan Gopal.

