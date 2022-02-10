Deepika Padukone about Prabhas, NTR and Allu Arjun

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming move Gehraiyaan which is heading for a direct digital release through Amazon Prime. During one of her recent interviews, Deepika was asked to name an actor with whom she is waiting to work with? The actress was quick and she replied with the names NTR Jr and Allu Arjun. “I am obsessed with NTR at this point. He has got an incredible personality. Hope to work with him soon” told Deepika Padukone. She also said that she is eager to work with Allu Arjun.

Speaking about Prabhas, Deepika said that he is so humble. “We started shooting for Project K. He is too much generous. I said Prabhas if you feed me like this, I am not going to return back to the sets” told Deepika. Shakun Batra directed Gehraiyaan and the film is an urban rom-com about fluctuating relationships. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa played the lead roles in the film. All the songs are widely popular and Gehraiyaan is available on Amazon Prime from February 11th.