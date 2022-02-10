Megastar announces that Ticket Pricing issues ends on a Happy Note

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva met AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in his Amaravati residence to discuss about the challenges faced by Film Industry. The issue of ticket pricing was discussed majorly and YS Jagan responded on a positive note to the request. The celebrities interacted with the media after the meeting was concluded. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced that the meeting happened on a positive note and the ticket pricing issue is now concluded on a happy note.

“We are extremely happy with the meet of YS Jagan garu. He spent time on our requests and listened to everyone’s perspectives. The issue of Ticket Pricing GO is now resolved and we are expecting the GO to be revised before the third week of this month. I sincerely thank the Cinematography Minister Perni Nani garu for turning a proper bridge between the Telugu cinema and the AP government. Jagan garu also promised to provide all the infrastructure so that we can shoot films in the state. The discussion about the fifth show in a day and special prices for pan-Indian films too happened” told Chiranjeevi. All the other celebrities lauded YS Jagan and Megastar Chiranjeevi.