Raviteja – Ramesh Varma’s Khiladi is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for over 25 Cr. Advances of the film are pretty low at this point although walk-ins could help it to get to a decent by the end of the day tomorrow.

Below are the area wise rights

Area worldwide pre-release business Nizam 8.10 Cr Ceeded 3.60 Cr Andhra 11 Cr ROI 2 Cr Overseas 1 Cr Worldwide 25.70 Cr