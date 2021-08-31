Deepika Padukone signs her second Hollywood film

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has a strong lineup of Hindi films. The actress made her Hollywood debut with XXX: The Return of Xander Cage that released in 2017. Deepika Padukone announced that she signed her second English film and it is a cross-cultural romantic comedy. Deepika Padukone will also co-produce the project along with STX Films and Temple Hill Productions. The details about the director and other cast will be announced soon.

Deepika Padukone will commence the shoot for the project next year. She is done with the shoot of 83 and Shakun Batra’s film. Deepika Padukone will romance Prabhas in Project K that is directed by Nag Ashwin. The top actress is also the leading lady in Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie Fighter that will roll soon. Siddarth Anand is the director. She is also the lead actress in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan.