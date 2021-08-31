ED Investigation: Puri Jagannadh submits crucial documents

The Enforcement Directorate served notices to 12 Tollywood celebrities and asked them to appear before the investigation team. Puri Jagannadh was the first to appear before ED and the top director submitted the track of his financial transactions between 2015 and 2021. All the bank statements of the accounts owned by Puri Jagannadh are submitted for the officials by the top director today.

Puri owns three bank accounts and the crucial documents are submitted. Charmee, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Navdeep, Srinivas, Mumaith Khan, Nandu, Taneesh and Tharun will appear before ED in the coming days. Puri is currently busy with Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and the pan-Indian film releases next year.