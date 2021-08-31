Managements, Chandrababu Naidu silent on capping fees: YSRCP

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday said neither corporate schools nor Nara Chandrababu Naidu are opening their mouths on the issue of capping schools and intermediate fees.

“Corporate managements (of schools and junior colleges) are tight-lipped and Babu (Naidu) is keeping quiet because he is scared that people will be after him,” claimed Reddy.

He made these remarks in the light of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) capping and regulating private school and junior college fee structures for the next three years.

The commission capped school fees between Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per annum from nursery to the tenth standard in three categories depending on the type of location.

Similarly, it capped intermediate course fees between Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per annum for various courses, including hostel and coaching fees for both schools and junior colleges.

Hostel fees have been capped between Rs 18,000 to Rs 24,000 per annum while there is a uniform Rs 20,000 cap per annum on competitive examination coaching for students in intermediate courses.

Reddy lashed out at some sections of the media for talking against fee regulation.

According to the MP, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s education initiatives for the sake of poor students’ future are bold and exemplary.

He said many experts praised the CM’s schemes and programmes to further education, which saw a total investment of Rs 26,678 crore in the past two years.