Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Home > Movie News

Deepika Padukone to work with Prabhas Again

Published on May 2, 2025 by swathy

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has been on a maternity break and she is all set to return back to work. The actress has been approached to play the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Spirit that will start rolling soon. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct this action drama and Prabhas plays a cop in Spirit. Deepika Padukone has been approached and the actress has signed the film recently. An official announcement will be made soon.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas worked in Kalki 2898 AD in the past and they would soon work in the sequel of the film. Before the sequel starts, Deepika Padukone has signed Spirit. T Series and Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit. The shoot commences in June or July this year and Spirit releases next year. Harshavardhan Rameshwar will score the music and background score for Spirit.

