Deepika Padukone to work with Prabhas Again

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has been on a maternity break and she is all set to return back to work. The actress has been approached to play the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Spirit that will start rolling soon. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct this action drama and Prabhas plays a cop in Spirit. Deepika Padukone has been approached and the actress has signed the film recently. An official announcement will be made soon.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas worked in Kalki 2898 AD in the past and they would soon work in the sequel of the film. Before the sequel starts, Deepika Padukone has signed Spirit. T Series and Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit. The shoot commences in June or July this year and Spirit releases next year. Harshavardhan Rameshwar will score the music and background score for Spirit.