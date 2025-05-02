x
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Home > Movie News

Suriya Criticized and Trolled for his Script Selection

Published on May 2, 2025 by swathy

Suriya Criticized and Trolled for his Script Selection

Suriya is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and he never failed as an actor. It may be a surprise but it has been a decade since Suriya delivered a super hit in theatres. 24 was a blockbuster and it released in 2016. During Covid-19 pandemic, Suriya released Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim through Amazon Prime. Apart from these, there is no single impressive film from the actor. His recent offering Retro released yesterday and the response is quite poor. Suriya is badly trolled and criticized for his poor script selection.

Karthik Subbaraj comes with a very normal script without any twists. The biggest surprise is that Suriya has come out to produce the film apart from acting in Retro. The actor’s market has seen a decline because of the back-to-back disasters. Suriya will soon make his Tollywood debut with Venky Atluri’s film and the shoot commences very soon. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and hope Suriya makes a comeback with this film.

