Suriya Criticized and Trolled for his Script Selection

Suriya is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and he never failed as an actor. It may be a surprise but it has been a decade since Suriya delivered a super hit in theatres. 24 was a blockbuster and it released in 2016. During Covid-19 pandemic, Suriya released Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim through Amazon Prime. Apart from these, there is no single impressive film from the actor. His recent offering Retro released yesterday and the response is quite poor. Suriya is badly trolled and criticized for his poor script selection.

Karthik Subbaraj comes with a very normal script without any twists. The biggest surprise is that Suriya has come out to produce the film apart from acting in Retro. The actor’s market has seen a decline because of the back-to-back disasters. Suriya will soon make his Tollywood debut with Venky Atluri’s film and the shoot commences very soon. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and hope Suriya makes a comeback with this film.