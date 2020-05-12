Defamatory posts against AP CM: Deputy EE suspended

Not just top officials like LV Subrahmanyam, even the lower level employees are slowly expressing their disappointment against YSRCP Government in different ways possible. Like in case of ordinary public, they are also taking to social media to express their opinions freely. On its part, the Government is taking immediate action and suspending such officials. This has struck a little fear among the employees but still some of them are continuing to revolt in different ways. Now, deputy EE MV Vidyasagar in AP Police Housing Corporation was suspended all of a sudden.

The allegations leveled against him was that he had made defamatory social media posts against none other than Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the functioning of his Government. Interestingly, a formal complaint was made against Vidyasagar. The Cybercrime police immediate took up an investigation which confirmed the deliberate posting of damaging posts by the deputy EE. The defamatory posts were placed in different WhatsApp groups from Vidyasagar’s phone itself, it was found. With electronic evidence available, the Government wasted no time to suspend the official.

The latest suspension became a hot topic of discussion among the employees. When everybody was busy with the Coronavirus relief and preventive measures, such hasty steps were being considered demotivating. Employees sections are full of discontent and dissatisfaction but are fearing to launch open protests for fear of facing humiliations and suspensions like case of former CS LV Subrahmanyam and former SEC Ramesh Kumar.