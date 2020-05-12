Allu Aravind’s new experiment for Aha

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has been trying his best to impress the audience with the content he is producing for Aha. After several shows received a mixed response, Allu Aravind is keen to experiment with stars. We have already revealed that he is in talks with Megastar Chiranjeevi for a web series. The latest development says that Allu Aravind is planning a mini-series that can be wrapped up with the limited cast and crew members.

Lockdown will not be a barrier and the permissions for the shoot are applied currently. The entire mini-series will be shot indoors and the shoot may start next month. Bollywood filmmakers Raj and DK have already started shooting for a mini-series with just two actors. With lockdown implemented and permissions tough to acquire for film shoots, several filmmakers are keen to make mini-series. Allu Aravind is the first filmmaker from Tollywood to start a mini-series soon.